EPF Board Modifies Stake in IHH Healthcare

The Employees Provident Fund Board of Malaysia has adjusted its stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd through recent market transactions, involving the disposal of 1,059,800 ordinary shares and the acquisition of 142,600 shares. These changes have resulted in a direct interest now totaling 974,533,200 shares, corresponding to an 11.065% ownership in the company. The transactions signify active portfolio management by one of IHH Healthcare’s substantial shareholders.

