EPF Adjusts Stake in IHH Healthcare Berhad

The Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF), a major shareholder in IHH Healthcare Berhad, has disposed of 433,500 ordinary shares, resulting in a direct interest of 972,359,300 shares, or 11.041% of the company. The transaction was facilitated through Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd, and following the change, the EPF holds the shares across five different accounts. The disposal reflects a change in the EPF’s investment strategy concerning its stake in IHH Healthcare.

