EPAM Systems Ties Executive Rewards to Performance Goals

EPAM Systems, Inc. has announced the approval of performance-based restricted stock unit awards for its executive officers and senior management. These awards, linked to the company’s achievement of specific financial targets, could result in executives receiving anywhere from half to double the target number of shares, depending on EPAM’s revenue growth, earnings per share, and relative total shareholder return. The grants are part of a long-term incentive plan, with the potential for vesting in the first quarter of 2027, and include provisions for vesting in certain scenarios like retirement or disability. This move signals EPAM’s commitment to aligning executive compensation with company performance and shareholder interests.

