EPAM Systems Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback Program

An update from Epam Systems ( (EPAM) ) is now available.

On October 21, 2025, EPAM Systems announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors. This initiative reflects the company’s confidence in its growth prospects and financial strength, as it aims to enhance shareholder value while continuing to invest in its business and AI agenda. The program, which spans 24 months, allows for flexibility in repurchasing shares based on market conditions and other factors.

Spark’s Take on EPAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EPAM is a Neutral.

EPAM’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are offset by bearish technical indicators and moderate valuation. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic focus on AI-driven transformation provide a positive outlook, but technical weakness and cash flow challenges present risks.

More about Epam Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. is a global leader in digital engineering and transformation services, offering cloud and AI-enabled solutions. Since its inception in 1993, EPAM has been a key partner for global enterprises and startups, leveraging its extensive software engineering expertise and AI capabilities to drive digital innovation and competitive advantage across diverse industries.

Average Trading Volume: 769,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.08B

