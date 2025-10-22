Epack Prefab Technologies Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Epack Prefab Technologies Limited ( (IN:EPACKPEB) ) just unveiled an update.

Epack Prefab Technologies Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, following a board meeting. The approval of these results, both standalone and consolidated, reflects the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and indicates a transparent financial reporting process, potentially impacting its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

More about Epack Prefab Technologies Limited

Epack Prefab Technologies Limited operates in the prefab construction industry, providing pre-engineered building solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative and efficient construction technologies to meet diverse market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 155,616

