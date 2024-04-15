EOS Secures Lucrative Contracts, Expands Revenue

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (AU:EOS) has released an update.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (EOS) has bolstered its revenue streams by securing $24 million worth of new contracts, with its subsidiary EM Solutions winning $19 million in orders for satellite communication terminals and radar modules. Additionally, EOS Space Technologies has landed a $5 million contract with the Australian Defence Force to enhance space capabilities, both promising to drive growth in 2024.

For further insights into AU:EOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.