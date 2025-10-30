EonX Technologies Faces Delay in Financial Statement Filing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eonx Technologies ( (TSE:EONX) ) has issued an announcement.

EonX Technologies Inc. has announced a delay in filing its audited financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2025, due to the transition to a new auditor. The British Columbia Securities Commission has issued a management cease trade order for the CEO and CFO, requiring the statements to be filed by December 29, 2025. The company is actively working to meet the filing requirements and is issuing bi-weekly default status reports to keep stakeholders informed.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EONX) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eonx Technologies stock, see the TSE:EONX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EONX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EONX is a Neutral.

Eonx Technologies’ stock score is driven by impressive revenue growth and strategic corporate developments. However, financial risks due to negative equity and bearish technical indicators weigh on the score. Valuation concerns due to negative earnings also play a role.

More about Eonx Technologies

EonX Technologies Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on generating recurring revenue through its services. The company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and employs a dedicated team including a CFO and ten staff members.

Average Trading Volume: 15,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$36.35M

