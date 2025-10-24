Enzon Pharmaceuticals Amends Merger Agreement with Viskase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals ( (ENZN) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Viskase Companies announced amendments to their merger agreement, reflecting recent operational developments at Viskase. The amendments include adjustments to stock exchange ratios, a reverse stock split, and an extension of the merger completion deadline to March 31, 2026. Following the merger, Viskase stockholders will own 55% of the combined entity. The merger aims to maintain Enzon’s tax benefits and has been approved by both companies’ boards, with the combined company to be named Viskase Holdings, Inc.

More about Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is positioned as a public company acquisition vehicle, aiming to become an acquisition platform. Viskase Companies, Inc. produces non-edible cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for processed meat products and operates globally with nine manufacturing facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 32,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.79M

Find detailed analytics on ENZN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue