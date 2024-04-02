EnWave Partners with Michelin Star Chef’s Food Company

Enwave Corp (TSE:ENW) has released an update.

EnWave Corporation has entered a strategic phase with a high-profile North American food company, led by a celebrated Michelin Star chef, to further test its innovative Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) dehydration technology. The agreement allows the Food Company to rent EnWave’s pilot-scale REV™ machine to develop unique culinary products, with the possibility of scaling up production dependent on the trial’s success. EnWave, a pioneer in vacuum microwave dehydration, continues to expand its global influence through partnerships aimed at revolutionizing food processing with its patented technology.

