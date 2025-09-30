Envision Greenwise Adjusts Consideration Shares in Agreement with Fortune Metal Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Golden Ponder Holdings Limited ( (HK:1783) ) is now available.

Envision Greenwise Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has entered into a second supplemental agreement with Fortune Metal Group Inc. to amend the number of consideration shares issued under a sales cooperation agreement. The adjustment, resulting from a share subdivision, increases the number of consideration shares from 19,674,185 to 39,348,370. This move signifies the company’s commitment to maintaining the terms of its agreements while adapting to changes in its share structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

