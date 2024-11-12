Envirosuite Ltd to Host Online Investor Presentation

EnviroSuite Ltd (AU:EVS) has released an update.

Envirosuite Limited, a leader in environmental intelligence technology, is hosting an online Investor Presentation on November 15, 2024, following their Annual General Meeting. This provides an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s strategies and operations. The presentation will be available online for all interested parties, enhancing transparency and engagement with potential investors.

