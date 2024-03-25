EnviroGold Announces Leadership Shake-up and Tech Advancements

EnviroGold Global Limited (TSE:NVRO) has released an update.

EnviroGold Global Limited has announced executive leadership changes with the return of founder David Cam as CEO, following Malcolm Smith’s resignation. The company is advancing its proprietary leaching technology with a focus on constructing a cost-effective, mobile, modular plant at the Hellyer mine to optimize the technology for commercial production. EnviroGold is also in the process of securing additional funding to support the next phase of commercializing their innovative technology.

