Enveric Biosciences Granted Extension to Avoid Nasdaq Delisting

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has received an extension from Nasdaq to meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing. The company must demonstrate compliance by May 20, 2024, to avoid delisting, but has plans to meet the necessary criteria before the deadline. Failure to do so may lead to an appeal process with a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

