Enthusiast Gaming Streamlines with C$4.1M Asset Sale

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (TSE:EGLX) has released an update.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has sold a selection of its non-core casual gaming assets for C$4.1 million as part of its strategic plan to streamline operations and focus on high-margin core growth areas. The sale, which includes assets like Shockwave and MathGames.com, will bolster the company’s balance sheet and reduce operating costs, allowing for greater focus on its primary businesses with substantial audiences and revenue potential. The deal, expected to close within 10 business days, follows a series of other efficiency and cost-reduction measures recently undertaken by the company.

For further insights into TSE:EGLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.