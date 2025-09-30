Enterprise Development Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for Major Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Enterprise Development Holdings Limited ( (HK:1808) ).

Enterprise Development Holdings Limited announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to major transactions and substantial disposals of securities, including shares of Tesla, Boeing, Meta, NVDA, and ProShares UltraPro. The circular, which was initially expected to be sent to shareholders by 30 September 2025, will now be postponed to on or before 28 November 2025, due to the need for additional time to prepare and finalize the necessary information.

Enterprise Development Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in major transactions and substantial disposals related to securities. The company is focused on the purchase and disposal of shares in major companies such as Tesla, Boeing, Meta, NVDA, and ProShares UltraPro.

Average Trading Volume: 28,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$732.2M

