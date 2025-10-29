Entergy Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Guidance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Entergy ( (ETR) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Entergy Corporation reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with earnings per share of $1.53 on both an as-reported and adjusted basis. The company narrowed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.85 to $3.95 and highlighted several business developments, including approvals for power stations and transmission projects in Texas and Arkansas, as well as a grant for resiliency projects. Entergy’s earnings were driven by regulatory actions, higher retail sales, and increased other income, though offset by higher operational costs and expenses.

The most recent analyst rating on (ETR) stock is a Buy with a $105.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Entergy stock, see the ETR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ETR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ETR is a Outperform.

Entergy’s stock is supported by strong technical indicators and a positive earnings outlook, despite valuation concerns and financial risks. The company’s strategic investments in growth and resilience, particularly in industrial sales, are promising for long-term stability.

More about Entergy

Entergy Corporation is a company that produces, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company is focused on growth and improving the reliability and resilience of its energy system while maintaining affordable energy rates. Entergy is also investing in cleaner energy generation, including modern natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy sources, and is recognized for its sustainability and corporate citizenship efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 2,657,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $42.42B

