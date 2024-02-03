Entera Bio Ltd. Files SEC Registration for Private Placement

Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On December 22, 2023, Entera Bio Ltd. completed a private placement of securities with certain accredited investors and agreed to a registration rights agreement mandating the registration of the securities for resale. In compliance with this agreement, Entera Bio filed a registration statement with the SEC on February 2, 2024, to register these securities.

