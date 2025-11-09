Ensurge Micropower Raises NOK 100 Million in Private Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ensurge Micropower ( (ENMPF) ) just unveiled an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA announced a private placement of shares, raising NOK 100 million at a subscription price of NOK 0.90 per share. Key insiders, including board members and executives, participated in this placement, indicating strong internal support and potential strategic alignment for future growth.

YTD Price Performance: -13.97%

Average Trading Volume: 1,565,581

Current Market Cap: NOK798.2M

