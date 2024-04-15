Enova Mining Limited Unveils New Share Offers

Enova Mining Limited (AU:ENV) has released an update.

Enova Mining Limited announces an offering of 100 million options to RTB Geologia E Mineração LTDA and a separate offer of 5,000 shares to raise capital, as detailed in their latest prospectus. The offers are part of a binding agreement and are designed to facilitate easier trading of shares by removing restrictions. Investors are cautioned, as these securities are considered highly speculative and are advised to seek professional advice before investing.

