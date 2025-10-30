Enova International Reveals Loan Performance Data for Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Enova International ( (ENVA) ) just unveiled an update.

Enova International announced a proposed private offering of $261,434,000 in Series 2025-2 Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes through its subsidiary OnDeck Asset Securitization IV, LLC. The proceeds will be used to purchase small business loans from OnDeck, which will serve as collateral for the notes. The offering targets qualified institutional buyers and is not registered under the Securities Act of 1933. On October 30, 2025, Enova disclosed supplemental historical loan performance data to potential purchasers, highlighting specific subsets of OnDeck’s U.S. term loans and lines of credit. This data, while not directly comparable to previous reports, provides insights into loan performance and delinquency rates, which could impact investor interest and pricing of the notes.

The most recent analyst rating on (ENVA) stock is a Buy with a $150.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ENVA is a Outperform.

Enova International’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s robust revenue growth and effective cash management are significant strengths. However, high leverage and mixed technical indicators slightly temper the overall outlook.

More about Enova International

Enova International, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing online lending solutions. The company offers a range of financial products including small business loans and lines of credit through its subsidiary, OnDeck.

Average Trading Volume: 279,670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.01B

