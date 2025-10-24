Enova International Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Enova International Inc. ( (ENVA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Enova International Inc. presented to its investors.

Enova International Inc. is a prominent online financial services company that caters to small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning to offer a diverse range of financial products.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Enova International Inc. showcased a robust financial performance, marked by significant growth in revenue and earnings per share compared to the same period last year. The company highlighted its strong demand and stable credit performance across its small and medium-sized business (SMB) and consumer segments.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 16% increase in total revenue to $803 million and a remarkable 93% rise in diluted earnings per share to $3.03. The company also reported a 37% increase in adjusted earnings per share to $3.36 and a 27% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $218 million. Enova’s total company originations grew by 22%, reaching $2.0 billion, while its combined loans and finance receivables hit a record $4.5 billion.

Enova’s liquidity position remains strong, with $1.2 billion in cash and marketable securities. The company also repurchased $38 million of its common stock during the quarter, reflecting its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Enova’s management expressed optimism about the company’s future under the incoming CEO, Steve Cunningham, emphasizing a disciplined growth strategy and confidence in continuing to meet customer needs while creating value for shareholders.

