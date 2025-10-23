ENN Energy Updates on Securities Amid Privatization Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ENN Energy Holdings ( (HK:2688) ) has provided an update.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited announced an update on the number of relevant securities issued, following the exercise of 18,000 share options under the ENN 2012 Share Option Scheme. This update is part of a broader proposal by Xinneng (Hong Kong) Energy Investment Limited to privatize ENN Energy through a scheme of arrangement. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the proposal is subject to certain pre-conditions and conditions, which may affect its implementation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2688) stock is a Buy with a HK$72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ENN Energy Holdings stock, see the HK:2688 Stock Forecast page.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the energy sector. The company is involved in the distribution and sale of energy products and services, with a focus on natural gas and related energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,551,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$75.78B

