Enlivex Therapeutics’ Promising Study on Allocetra for Knee Osteoarthritis

Enlivex Therapeutics ((ENLV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Enlivex Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 1/2a study titled ‘A Phase 1/2a Randomized, Double-Blind Placebo-controlled Study of Intra-articular Allocetra in Knee Osteoarthritis.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra, an immunomodulatory cell-based therapy, in treating symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. This research is significant as it explores a potential new treatment for a condition that often leads to severe pain and disability.

The intervention being tested is Allocetra, a drug consisting of allogeneic peripheral blood mononuclear cells designed to modulate the immune response by reprogramming macrophages. The study compares Allocetra to a placebo to assess its effectiveness in reducing symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

The study employs a randomized, double-blind design with a parallel intervention model. It includes an open-label safety run-in phase followed by a double-blind randomized phase. The primary purpose is treatment, with both participants and investigators blinded to the treatment allocation.

The study began on January 26, 2024, and the last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results that could impact market dynamics.

The update on this study could influence Enlivex Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if the results show promising efficacy and safety profiles. In the competitive landscape of osteoarthritis treatments, successful outcomes could position Enlivex favorably against other industry players.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

