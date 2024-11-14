Enlivex Initiates Promising Trial for Psoriatic Arthritis

Enlivex (ENLV) has released an update.

Enlivex Therapeutics has announced the successful dosing of the first patient in a Phase I trial to test Allocetra, a potential new treatment for psoriatic arthritis. The study aims to recruit six patients unresponsive to conventional therapies, exploring Allocetra’s safety and therapeutic effects. This development could position Enlivex at the forefront of addressing significant unmet needs in a growing psoriatic arthritis market.

