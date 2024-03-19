Enliven Therapeutics Secures $90M for Clinical Research Expansion

Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) has issued an update.

On March 19, 2024, Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. engaged in a significant financing move, entering a securities purchase agreement with select purchasers for a private placement of shares and pre-funded warrants, aiming to raise approximately $90 million. The transaction includes around 5.4 million shares priced at $14 each, and warrants for an additional 1 million shares at a nominal exercise price, with closing expected on March 21, 2024. This strategic financial infusion is earmarked to advance the company’s clinical research and general corporate needs, with sufficient funds projected to support operations well into late 2026.

