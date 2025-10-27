Enlightify Faces NYSE Delisting Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Enlightify ( (ENFY) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 13, 2025, Enlightify Inc. received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) regarding the commencement of proceedings to delist the company’s common stock due to non-compliance with the NYSE’s listing standards, specifically failing to maintain an average global market capitalization of at least $15 million over 30 consecutive trading days. The company does not plan to appeal this decision, and the delisting will take effect 10 days after the NYSE files a Form 25 with the SEC. Following the delisting, Enlightify expects its stock to be quoted on the OTC Markets Group under the same ticker symbol (ENFY) and will continue to file periodic reports with the SEC. This move signifies a shift in the company’s market presence, potentially impacting its stakeholders and operations.

More about Enlightify

Enlightify Inc. is involved in the production and distribution of humic acid-based compound fertilizers and other agricultural products through its subsidiaries, including Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. and Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd. In 2023, the company expanded into digital asset mining by purchasing mining machines and establishing Antaeus Tech Inc. in Delaware, with operations in Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 96,326

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.05M

For detailed information about ENFY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

