Enlight Renewable Energy’s Bond Ratings Affirmed with Stable Outlook

Enlight Renewable Energy ( (IL:ENLT) ) has shared an update.

On October 16, 2025, Midroog Ltd., an affiliate of Moody’s Corporation, affirmed the A2.il rating for Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd.’s bonds, with a stable outlook. The report highlights the company’s strategic focus on high-capacity renewable projects and geographical diversification, which have led to increased installed capacity and improved financial metrics. Enlight’s substantial investment plans in the U.S., Europe, and Israel are expected to drive further growth, supported by strong cash flows from new projects. The company’s financial flexibility and high liquidity reserves bolster its market position, although it faces increased repayment obligations starting in 2026.

More about Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on electricity generation from renewable sources in Israel and internationally. The company engages in projects under long-term power purchase agreements and provides grid services in the U.S. Its operations are supported by a favorable regulatory environment, contributing to stable cash flows.

YTD Price Performance: 83.88%

Average Trading Volume: 372,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: ILs15.05B

