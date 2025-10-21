Enlight Renewable Energy to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Enlight Renewable Energy ( (IL:ENLT) ) has issued an update.

Enlight Renewable Energy announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 12, 2025, before the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opens. The company will host two conference calls to discuss the results and business outlook, one in English and one in Hebrew, providing stakeholders with insights into its financial performance and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (IL:ENLT) stock is a Hold with a ILs29.00 price target.

More about Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy is a leading global developer and independent power producer in the renewable energy industry.

Average Trading Volume: 370,554

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: ILs15.05B

