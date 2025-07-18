Eniro Group Reports Q2 2025 Results Amid Strategic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Eniro Group AB Class A ( (SE:ENRO) ).

Eniro Group AB Class A reported a decrease in net sales and operating results for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting strategic investments for future growth. Notable events include the appointment of a new CFO, the re-election of board members, and the acquisition of Qwamplify Nordics to enhance its digital marketing capabilities in the Nordic region.

More about Eniro Group AB Class A

Eniro Group AB Class A operates in the digital marketing industry, focusing on providing marketing solutions and services in the Nordic region. The company aims to strengthen its market position through strategic acquisitions and investments.

Average Trading Volume: 602,621

Current Market Cap: SEK386.5M

