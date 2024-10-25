enGene Holdings Secures $60 Million for Genetic Medicines

enGene Holdings ( (ENGN) ) has provided an announcement.

enGene Holdings Inc. plans a $60 million private placement of 6.7 million common shares at $8.90 each, aiming to fund the development of its genetic medicines, particularly detalimogene for bladder cancer. This financing, involving investors like Deep Track Capital and OrbiMed, is expected to close on October 29, 2024. The proceeds are anticipated to support enGene’s operations through 2027. With placement agents including Leerink Partners and Piper Sandler, the securities offered are exempt from U.S. registration, aligning with Nasdaq rules.

