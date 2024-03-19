Enfusion’s Upcoming Investor Day and Information Disclosure

An update from Enfusion (ENFN) is now available.

Enfusion, Inc. is gearing up for an Investor Day on March 19, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET, where they will present valuable information for shareholders and prospective investors. While the presentation material is available, it’s important to note that the content is to be considered furnished for informational purposes and not filed under the securities laws, nor is it integrated into any legal filings unless explicitly referenced.

