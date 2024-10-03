EnergyPathways Secures £5.1M for Clean Energy Project

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC, a UK-based energy transition company, has secured a £5.1 million green loan to fund its Marram Energy Storage Hub project through its FEED phase with the goal of reaching a final investment decision by end of 2025. The loan, facilitated by Global Green Asset Financing Limited, will finance the development of a large-scale clean energy storage facility, with minimal shareholder dilution and the possibility of repayment through future project revenues. EnergyPathways aims to bolster its position in the UK’s energy storage sector, with the MESH facility planned to be of a size equivalent to the country’s largest gas storage facility.

For further insights into GB:EPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.