EnergyPathways PLC Issues New Shares to Settle Fees

Dial Square Investments PLC ( (GB:EPP) ) has issued an update.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced the issuance of 2,495,008 new ordinary shares to settle consultancy fees and remuneration for a former director for Q2 2025. The issuance includes 866,083 shares for consultancy fees and 1,628,945 shares in lieu of cash for director Ben Hodges’ salary, with shares priced based on the company’s recent trading average. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage financial obligations while maintaining liquidity, and the new shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, impacting the company’s total voting rights.

More about Dial Square Investments PLC

EnergyPathways PLC is an integrated energy transition company focused on advancing the shift towards sustainable energy solutions. The company operates within the energy sector, primarily dealing with projects and services that facilitate the transition from traditional energy sources to more sustainable alternatives.

Average Trading Volume: 2,428,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

