Energy Vault Secures $300M for Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Energy Vault Holdings ( (NRGV) ) has issued an update.

On August 7, 2025, Energy Vault Holdings announced an exclusive agreement for a $300 million preferred equity investment to launch ‘Asset Vault,’ a subsidiary dedicated to developing, building, owning, and operating energy storage assets globally. This investment, from a leading infrastructure fund, is expected to enable over $1 billion in capital expenditure for 1.5 GW of projects across the U.S., Australia, and Europe, accelerating Energy Vault’s IPP strategy. The initiative aims to generate $100 million+ in annual EBITDA within 3-4 years, leveraging long-term contracts and Energy Vault’s operational expertise to enhance project returns and shareholder alignment.

The most recent analyst rating on (NRGV) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energy Vault Holdings stock, see the NRGV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NRGV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NRGV is a Neutral.

Energy Vault Holdings shows potential with strategic expansions and positive earnings call highlights. However, significant financial challenges and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the overall score. The technical analysis suggests some positive momentum, but the stock remains below key moving averages.

To see Spark’s full report on NRGV stock, click here.

More about Energy Vault Holdings

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in grid-scale energy storage solutions, offering a comprehensive range of utility-scale energy storage technologies, including battery, gravity, and green hydrogen. The company focuses on transforming sustainable energy storage with its technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform, catering to utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users.

Average Trading Volume: 1,909,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $226.3M

Learn more about NRGV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue