Energy Vault Holdings Highlights Strong Financial Position

Energy Vault Holdings ( (NRGV) ) has provided an announcement.

During Energy Vault Holdings, Inc.’s recent investor calls, management assured investors of their strong financial position, emphasizing no plans for new securities sales under their at-the-market facility. They highlighted their substantial cash reserves, lack of corporate debt, and anticipated project financing returns, ensuring confidence for stock enthusiasts and financial market followers.

