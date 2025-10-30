Energy Technologies Limited Reports Strong Financial Performance in 1Q FY2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Energy Technologies Limited ( (AU:EGY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Energy Technologies Limited reported a 33.4% increase in quarterly cash receipts and a 55% reduction in cash outflows for the first quarter of FY2026, aligning with management’s expectations. The company maintained unused financing facilities of approximately A$8.5 million and is finalizing a capital management strategy to support its operations, with no substantive changes in activities during the quarter.

More about Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited specializes in providing high-quality electrical cables for a wide range of applications across the Low Voltage (LV), Medium Voltage (MV), and High Voltage (HV) markets. Their comprehensive product offerings cater to diverse industries, with a particular focus on Infrastructure, Renewables, Defence, and Mining sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 543,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12M

