Energy Technologies Gears Up for Growth Despite Dip

Energy Technologies Limited (AU:EGY) has released an update.

Energy Technologies Limited reports a slight dip in quarterly cash receipts by 6.6% to A$4.099m and an increase in net cash operating outflows, but shows optimism with the first sales from its Purchased Sales division and ongoing negotiations for Wholesale Distribution Agreements. The company is preparing for the introduction of these new divisions, expecting to increase spending next quarter while aiming for a profitable FY25.

