Energy Services Acquires Rigney Digital Systems

Energy Services of America ( (ESOA) ) has provided an update.

On September 30, 2025, Energy Services of America Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Nitro Construction Services, completed the acquisition of Rigney Digital Systems, a leader in HVAC control systems based in Hurricane, West Virginia. This strategic acquisition, valued at $4.5 million, allows Nitro to expand its expertise in building technology while maintaining Rigney’s brand identity and client relationships. The move is expected to enhance Nitro’s service offerings with smarter, more efficient building solutions, ensuring continuity for Rigney’s existing customers and supporting future growth in HVAC controls and building technology.

More about Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia, is a contractor and service company primarily operating in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States. It provides services to industries such as natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power, employing over 1,000 individuals regularly. The company emphasizes safety, quality, and production as its core values.

Average Trading Volume: 178,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $177M

