Energy Resources of Australia Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on May 22, 2025, in Brisbane. The company is inviting nominations for director positions, which must be submitted by March 31, 2025. This meeting is part of ERA’s ongoing commitment to transparency and governance following its shift from uranium production to environmental rehabilitation efforts.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) has been a significant player in the uranium production industry, known for operating Australia’s longest continually producing uranium mine. Following the closure of the Ranger Mine in 2021, ERA is focused on sustainable rehabilitation of former mine assets, particularly the Ranger Rehabilitation Project located on Aboriginal land near Kakadu National Park. The company also holds the Jabiluka Mineral Lease and is committed to long-term care and maintenance agreements.

