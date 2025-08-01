Energy Plug Technologies Engages Dan Mathieson as Strategic Advisor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Energy Plug Technologies ( (TSE:PLUG) ) has shared an announcement.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. has engaged Mr. Dan Mathieson as an advisor, leveraging his extensive experience in public service and business leadership. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s operations and industry positioning, as Mr. Mathieson’s involvement includes overseeing significant energy projects in Ontario, which could enhance the company’s market influence and stakeholder value.

More about Energy Plug Technologies

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities.

Average Trading Volume: 307,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.36M

