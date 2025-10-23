Energy One Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Energy One Limited ( (AU:EOL) ) has shared an update.

Energy One Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Michael Ryan. On October 21, 2025, Mr. Ryan was issued 1,610 share rights as part of the FY2026 service rights, approved by shareholders. This adjustment reflects a strategic move to align management interests with company performance, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EOL) stock is a Hold with a A$16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energy One Limited stock, see the AU:EOL Stock Forecast page.

More about Energy One Limited

Energy One Limited operates within the energy sector, focusing on providing software solutions and services tailored to the energy industry. The company is known for its advanced technology offerings that aid in energy trading and risk management, catering to a diverse range of stakeholders in the energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 105,989

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$575.6M

Find detailed analytics on EOL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue