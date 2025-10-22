Energy Fuels Schedules Q3-2025 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Energy Fuels ( (UUUU) ).

Energy Fuels Inc. announced it will hold a conference call on November 4, 2025, to discuss its Q3-2025 financial results. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, providing insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (UUUU) stock is a Buy with a $27.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energy Fuels stock, see the UUUU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UUUU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UUUU is a Neutral.

Energy Fuels’ stock is buoyed by strong technical momentum and strategic advancements in production, despite ongoing profitability challenges. The robust balance sheet and positive earnings call sentiment contribute to a favorable outlook, though valuation remains a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on UUUU stock, click here.

More about Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc. is a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and medical isotopes. The company operates several uranium projects in the western United States and owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the U.S. Energy Fuels is also developing heavy mineral sands projects in Madagascar, Brazil, and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 19,698,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.21B

See more insights into UUUU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue