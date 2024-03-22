Energy Fuels Inc Updates Pinyon Plain Project Study

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has provided an announcement.

Energy Fuels Inc. has updated its pre-feasibility study on the Pinyon Plain Project with a revised report that fills in previously missing details on ore recovery methods, specifically the processing at their White Mesa Mill in Utah. Importantly, this revision does not alter the original mineral resource or reserve estimates. The revised content is intended for informational purposes and is not considered part of the company’s formal regulatory filings.

For an in-depth examination of UUUU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.