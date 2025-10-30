Energy Action Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Energy Action Limited ( (AU:EAX) ) has issued an update.

Energy Action Limited has announced the issuance of 738,347 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code EAX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially increase its capital base, reflecting a proactive approach to leveraging market opportunities for growth.

Energy Action Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing energy management services and solutions. The company is known for its efforts to help businesses manage energy consumption and costs effectively, positioning itself as a key player in the energy efficiency market.

