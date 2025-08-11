Energous Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective August 11

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On August 7, 2025, Energous Corporation announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective August 11, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. This move, approved by stockholders in June 2025, will see every thirty shares combined into one, with cash payments for fractional shares, ensuring no change in the par value or voting rights. The stock will continue trading under the symbol ‘WATT’ with a new CUSIP number, impacting all stockholders uniformly and adjusting equity awards and securities proportionately.

Energous is facing severe financial difficulties with declining revenues and high leverage, significantly impacting its financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics highlight ongoing losses and lack of profitability. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score, suggesting high risk and potential for further decline without strategic intervention.

Energous Corporation, operating as Energous Wireless Power Solutions, is a pioneer in scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks. The company focuses on enabling continuous access to wireless power for a new generation of battery-free devices used in asset and inventory tracking and management, including retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, asset trackers, air quality monitors, and motion detectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,774,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.72M

