Energizer Shareholders Approve Directors and Accounting Firm

Energizer Holdings, Inc. conducted its annual meeting of shareholders on January 29, 2024, with a presence of 67,398,080 shares out of 71,770,694 outstanding, achieving a quorum. Shareholders elected management’s nominees for director, who will serve until the 2025 annual meeting or until their successors are elected. Additionally, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2024, and the company’s executive compensation was approved through a non-binding advisory vote.

