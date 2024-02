Energem Corp. Class A (ENCP) has released an update.

Energem Corp. has delayed its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to February 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, originally scheduled for February 23. Shareholders should note that the record date is still January 18, and those looking to exercise redemption rights must submit their share certificates by February 26.

