Energean Signs Strategic Nitzana Pipeline Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Energean ( (GB:ENOG) ) has provided an announcement.

Energean Israel Limited has signed a transmission agreement with Israel Natural Gas Lines Ltd. for the Nitzana pipeline, which will connect Ramat Hovav to Egypt. This agreement, part of Energean’s strategy for long-term value creation, allows for the supply of up to 1 bcm/yr over 15 years and includes provisions for extensions and early termination. Energean’s share of the construction costs is estimated at $100 million, primarily funded by a new $70 million loan. This development strengthens Energean’s position as a key regional player and aligns with Israeli energy policies to boost gas exports, marking a significant milestone in expanding its annual gas sales.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ENOG) stock is a Hold with a £930.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energean stock, see the GB:ENOG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ENOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ENOG is a Outperform.

Energean’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish signals and overbought conditions. High leverage remains a risk factor.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ENOG stock, click here.

More about Energean

Energean plc operates in the energy industry, focusing on the exploration and production of natural gas and oil. The company is strategically positioned in the East Mediterranean region, aiming to enhance energy security and connectivity through its Israeli assets.

Average Trading Volume: 293,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.64B

Find detailed analytics on ENOG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue