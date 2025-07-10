Energean Announces Share Sale by Major Shareholder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Energean ( (GB:ENOG) ) is now available.

Energean plc announced that Adobelero Holdings Co. Limited, owned by Panos Benos, sold 1,600,000 ordinary shares in the company, representing approximately 0.87% of its issued share capital, through a private sale to institutional investors. Despite the sale, Mr. Benos remains a significant shareholder and is confident in Energean’s future, retaining approximately 1.28% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction reflects a strategic move within the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ENOG) stock is a Buy with a £1250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energean stock, see the GB:ENOG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ENOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ENOG is a Outperform.

Energean’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate events, such as the gas supply deal, drive its high score. Attractive valuation metrics further enhance its appeal, though operational and geopolitical challenges require attention.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ENOG stock, click here.

More about Energean

Energean plc is a company operating in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company is engaged in activities across various regions, providing energy solutions and contributing to the global energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 377,003

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.73B

Learn more about ENOG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue