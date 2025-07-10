Energean Announces PDMR Share Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Energean ( (GB:ENOG) ) has shared an announcement.

Energean plc, a company involved in the energy sector, announced a transaction involving its Group Financial Controller, Stella Lena. The transaction involved the sale of 4,000 ordinary shares at a price of £9.4837 per share, conducted on July 9, 2025, on the XLON exchange. This notification is part of the company’s regulatory obligations to disclose transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ENOG) stock is a Sell with a £8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energean stock, see the GB:ENOG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ENOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ENOG is a Outperform.

Energean’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate events, such as the gas supply deal, drive its high score. Attractive valuation metrics further enhance its appeal, though operational and geopolitical challenges require attention.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ENOG stock, click here.

More about Energean

Average Trading Volume: 377,003

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.73B

See more insights into ENOG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue